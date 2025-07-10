Manipur Congress alleges irregularities in pre-fab housing, demands probe

The opposition Congress in Manipur has called for a thorough investigation into the construction of pre-fabricated houses for people displaced by the ongoing conflict, alleging that the process is marred by irregularities and a lack of transparency.

During a visit to two housing sites in Bishnupur district on Wednesday, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Keisham Meghachandra claimed that the construction was taking place without any official tender or work order.

"The constructions were not being done officially. We are demanding a thorough investigation into how pre-fabricated houses were being constructed without floating tenders. This strongly indicates a possible loot of hundreds of crores of rupees," he alleged.



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The Wangkhem MLA further urged both the state and central governments to ensure that all financial assistance meant for displaced persons be directly transferred to their bank accounts, bypassing any intermediaries. “There should be no role for middlemen in such a sensitive matter,” he stressed.

Meghachandra also pressed for the government to set a fixed timeline for the return of displaced families to their original homes. He has submitted a memorandum to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, seeking immediate intervention and accountability.

The controversy adds to the political pressure on the state government as it grapples with ongoing ethnic tensions and rehabilitation challenges.