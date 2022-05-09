Manipur: Congress said that it will appeal to the Supreme Court a controversial statement made by state chief minister N Biren Singh at a recent occasion.

The chief minister emphasised at a recent gathering that even though MLAs spent crores of rupees on elections, they should not accept bribes of any type to recoup their losses.

The chief minister reiterated his government's zero tolerance for corruption, adding that MLAs can recoup the funds by working as contract workers for large corporations on various development projects.

While saying this, he turned to an MLA in his council of ministers who is a cabinet minister and inquired how many crores of rupees he spent on the project.

The video of the chief minister's address went viral on social media, despite the fact that the event took place during a period when the state's media outlets were boycotting news about the state government, ministers, and MLAs from the ruling parties.

The opposition Congress reacted angrily to the chief minister's statement, claiming that the declaration amounted to a threat of legal action. MPCC spokesperson P Sharatchandra asked that the state police department file a FIR against the chief minister and BJP MLAs during a press conference at Imphal Congress Bhavan.