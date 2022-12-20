A suspected powerful remote control IED bomb planted at a residential area in Telepatu under Porompat Police Station, Imphal East district Manipur was diffused safely on December 20.

As per reports, On December 20 morning at around 6 AM, Imphal East District Police got information about a bomb planted at a residential area of Telipati.

A police team rushed and cordoned off the area and later a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad of Manipur Police successfully managed to defuse the bomb safely at around 11:30 am at Nongmaijing Ching Range, an outskirt in Imphal East.

As per information received from the bomb expert, the planted bomb is expected to be a remote control IED weighing around 4 kg.

Some of the components found inside the bomb are a circuit board, one electric detonator, three pieces of TNT slab, RDX that weighs 1 Kg, battery, splinters etc.

In connection with this, a case has been registered at Porompat Police Station.

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