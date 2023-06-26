Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) strongly condemned the central government policy for the restoration of peace in Manipur whereby dividing the administration of the hill by the central government and the valley by chief minister N Biren Singh.

The party also vehemently condemned chief minister N Biren Singh for accepting such a policy.

Addressing the media on June 26 at Congress Bhawan, the general secretary of MPCC, Khumanthem Devabrata said that home minister Amit Shah advised chief minister N Biren Singh to handle the present crisis only for valley areas while the hill areas to be taken care of by him (Amit Shah) is highly condemnable and unconstitutional. Such arrangements are absolutely "divisive in nature" which Congress will not accept at any cost.

The central and state government should withdraw the stand otherwise democratic form of agitation will be taken up along with the people of the state, he added.



Also Read: Manipur violence: Chief Minister to reach out to different sections of society, religious leaders to bring normalcy in state

He said that the present government was formed after the popular election in 2022. It is a mandate of the people of the state. There is no point in adopting separate administration for the hill by the central government and the valley by chief minister N Biren Singh. The chief minister of a particular state should represent the whole community.

"Adopting different policies for hill and valley seems like the chief minister is not capable enough to administrate the state. Therefore it is better for CM to step down instead of adopting a divisive policy in Manipur," he condemned.

Alleging the BJP of taking support from Kuki militants during the election, he said that there will be a big threat to internal security if Kuki militants had asked to return their help to the central government they extended during the election.

"On what basis, the Home Minister is going to deal with the unrest in hill areas. It is very much doubtful as BJP got support from Kuki militants during election time. What will be the consensus and compromise for BJP to end the unrest," he said.