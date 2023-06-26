Chief Minister N Biren Singh reached Imphal from Delhi on June 25 after meeting with union Home Minister Amit Shah, a day after the all-party meeting.

Upon his arrival, CM had interacted media persons and informed about his meeting with home minister. In order to bring peace in valley, Biren said that he will seek support from various sections of society, organisations and religious leaders etc. He will start meeting with them shortly to address the present unrest of state.

Biren said that he had apprised about the evolving situation in Manipur to the union home minister and discussed thoroughly about way forward to bring normalcy. He informed to home minister that except some sporadic gun fight in peripheral areas, no instances of casualties is reported. Amit Shah hailed for being able to keep the situation under control.

Biren further said that home minister Amit Shah had expressed his concern over lawlessness like situation of valley areas that has been witnessing in past some days. "In discussion Amit Shah said that situation has been improved in far flung areas. But he is aggrieved with recent changing chaotic like situation in valley areas like burning of houses for ministers , MP , obstructing security personnel in doing duties etc," Biren said.

Biren said that home minister Amit Shah had advised him to give priority in restoring peace at earliest. Amit Shah had suggested him to keep vigil and take care of any unwanted scenario of valley areas while he (Amit Shah) will handle any crisis that happens in hill areas.

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