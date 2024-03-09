The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not expressing any words on the present crisis in Manipur, the committee said that it is the right time to treat them the way they had treated to people of the state.

In a media briefing held at Congress Bhawan today, vice president of MPCC Alfred K Arthur responding to a media query said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn’t have much interest in resolving the present conflict of Manipur despite being the leader of the nation. Such things never happen in any democratic country. As such it is high time to teach him a lesson by treating him the way he had treated to people of the state.



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“Our state Manipur which is part of India has been undergoing the worst turmoil for more than 10 months But Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not heed to douse the conflict. Instead of addressing this and consoling the sorrows of people, Modi is more interested in self-grooming, presented well to the public, rubbed shoulders around the mighty people,” he asserted.

He continued and said that the Congress Party observer advent of the BJP government both in the centre and state has resulted to face many unforeseen consequences. The rise of the unemployed is one such example. Congress party with put all effort into giving jobs and social security once the party come into power.

He continued and said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his address at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Mega Rally in Banswara, Rajasthan made a significant and transformative announcement concerning the crucial issue of unemployment under the Modi government. Rahul Gandhi promised employment generation and job security in the country once Congress rule the nation.