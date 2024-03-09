Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated projects worth Rs 3500 crore and laid foundation stones for several developmental works in Manipur.

N Biren Singh highlighted the projects amounting to Rs 3500 crore that includes foundation stones for 36 projects for a total of Rs 1748 crore and 45 projects with a total amount of Rs 1703 crore (approx).

Highlighting the foundation stone laying of a Unity Mall at a project cost of Rs 149 crore, teh Chief Minister said that the Unity Mall will have separate stalls for all recognized communities in the State. Further stating that Further stating that it is an important project which was proposed by the State government, the Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving it.

Shri N. Biren Singh also thanked the Prime Minister for the laying of infrastructure Development of Maternity and Child Hospital.

He said the projects also include infrastructural development of Manipur Technical University at a project cost of Rs. 54 crore and that it will be beneficial to the youth.

Shri N. Biren Singh also highlighted infrastructural development of the Processing Zone of IT SEZ.

He said that the Prime Minister had suggested laying special focus on sports to divert the youth from drugs which has led to ideas like One Village, One ground (Khungang Ama Sanabung Ama). He added foundation stones for football grounds with natural grass in 7 different locations were also laid.

Other projects for which foundation stones were laid include school infrastructure development, two road projects under NESIDS, two national highway projects (Imphal-Jiribam, Ukhrul-Taloi-Tadubi) and four bridges under Setu Bandhan, he added.

Projects which were inaugurated include two roads under CRIF, water supply schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission, Craft Handloom village at Moirang, four National Highway Projects (Imphal-Moreh; Tamenglong-Khongsang; Maram-Peren; Churachandpur-Tuivai).

Highlighting the plight of the Sangai, Shri N Biren Singh observed the need to preserve and protect nature and the environment. He said people should understand that people depend on nature to survive and that it is not nature that depends on humans to survive.

He also stressed on the rejuvenation work of Lamphelpat and said today a lot of environmental changes like arrival of migratory birds have been witnessed in the area.

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