The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, including the Congress party, celebrated the electoral success of their newly elected Lok Sabha Members of Parliament at Congress Bhavan on June 5. The event highlighted the victories as a testament to democratic values and a rejection of money and muscle power.

Speaking at the event, Congress Legislature Party leader Okram Ibobi lauded the people’s mandate in the recent MP elections. "This victory shows that democracy prevails over money and muscle power," Ibobi stated. He criticized the BJP government for attempting to promote dictatorship, contrary to India's democratic traditions.

Congratulating Dr. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, elected from the Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency, and Alfred Kanngam S Arthur, elected from the Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency, Ibobi remarked that their victories mark a new chapter for the troubled state. He urged the new MPs to honor the people’s mandate with dedication and commitment.

Ibobi emphasized the importance of active participation by MPs from smaller states like Manipur, stating, "Every MP’s role matters in our democracy, and exemplary work in Parliament can bring about significant change." He also criticized the Manipur government for not conducting Panchayati Raj and Municipal elections on time, accusing the BJP of undermining the constitution.

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee President Keisham Meghachandra highlighted the rarity and significance of winning MP seats from the opposition. "Both candidates won by large margins, reflecting the people's trust," Meghachandra said. He pledged that the Congress party would work tirelessly to fulfill its commitments, prioritizing peace and welfare in the state.

In the recent elections, Alfred Kanngam S Arthur received 384,954 votes, defeating his closest rival, NPF candidate Kachui Timothy Zimik, who garnered 299,536 votes. Dr. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam secured 374,017 votes, surpassing BJP candidate Thounaojam Basantakumar Singh, who received 264,216 votes. Both seats for Manipur were won by Congress, underscoring the party's strong position in the state.

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