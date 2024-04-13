The Manipur Congress has urged for the deployment of central armed forces in valley regions a day after gunshots were fired during a public meeting in Moirang on April 12.

The incident occurred on April 12 around 3:30 p.m. during an election-related public interaction programme at Phairenbam Mandop in Phairenbam Leikai, P.S. Moirang under Moirang A/C. The gathering, organized under the supervision of P. Sharatchandra Singh (Retd. IAS and Ex-MLA), was intended for the visit of the Congress Party Candidate for the 1-Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency.

During the event, attended by approximately 400 to 500 people, a sudden attack took place. Unknown assailants fired 5/6 gunshots at the crowd, causing panic and forcing attendees to flee for safety. The gunmen also issued threats to the organizers and attendees, demanding an immediate dispersal of the gathering, which effectively disrupted the meeting.

Among the leaders who were en route to participate in the Election Interaction Programme were Girish Chodankar (AICC In-charge Manipur), K. Meghachandra (MLA and President, MPCC), O. Ibobi Singh (MLA & Ex-Chief Minister and CLP Leader, Manipur), K. Ranjit Singh (MLA and Dy. CLP Leader), Th. Lokeshwar Singh (MLA and Party Chief Whip), Anil Tan (Minority In-charge, AICC), Rajesh Sethi (Minority In-charge, AICC), and Angomcha Bimol Akoijam (INC Candidate, 1-Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency).

In light of these events, the Manipur Congress Party has called for legal action against the perpetrators and immediate security measures, including the deployment of central armed police personnel, in all valley areas of Manipur. With the upcoming election, concerns have been raised regarding potential violence, and it is urged that necessary orders be issued to prevent any harm to voters and candidates, ensuring justice and safety for all.

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