Following huge seizure of drugs from a team of Manipur police returning from Moreh on January 16, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has been conducting sit in protest in many places such at Congress Bhawan BT Road Imphal West, District Congress Committee Kakching in collaboration with Block Congress Committee (BCC) Kakching, Wabagai, Hiyanglam and Sugnu staged a sit-in demonstration in front of BCC Kakching office at Kakching Bazar. The party unanimously demanded to handover the drug haul case to CBI during the protest.



Addressing media, general secretary of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), P Sharatchandra said that many drug cases many person had arrested in connection with drug case including police personal. But maximum of the case was suppressed instead of punishing them. Release of Lukhosei Zou who was considered as kingpin of various drug haul case is one such example.



“The Congress doesn’t have any faith upon drug case investigation done by Manipur state police. People of the state still not satisfied with release of Lukhosai Zou who involved in multi drug haul in bail. Therefore we would like to demand to handover the recent Pallel drug seizure case from five cop should be handover to CBI.”



He also alleged that the state government usually take action upon pity peddler while the main accuse of drug case walk escort free. Such action of the state government is very unfortunate. The state government should make the war on drug mission meaningful by punishing whosoever involved in the case by rewarding befitting punishment.

During the protest, the agitators hold placard that wrote “Home Department Fails, send Pallel Drugs case to CBI” and “Remove director general of police” amongst other.



On the other hand, chief minister N Biren Singh also claimed that drug issue is not a recent phenomenon and has been started from Congress regime. He also observed that this social issue might not be too critical had the present government address it from their period seriously.



It may be mentioned that five commando police personnel were arrested and a huge amount of heroin powder and WY drugs worth Rs 3.35 crore was seized from their possession. They were seized by a combined team of District Commando Kakching and Pallel police, on Imphal-Moreh road along National Highway-102, January 16





Also read : Manipur: Assam Rifles seizes illegal liquor worth Rs 20 lakh in Tegnoupal