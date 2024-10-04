The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has strongly condemned the recent alleged looting of arms from Ukhrul Police Station during a clash between two villages over a land dispute.

The committee has called for an enquiry into the incident.

Addressing the media at a press conference, MPCC President Keisham Meghachandra Singh highlighted that October 2, observed as the International Day of Non-Violence, witnessed an unfortunate incident in Ukhrul District, Manipur.

A clash over a longstanding land dispute between two villages resulted in the loss of four lives and left many injured.



Also Read: Manipur MP expresses anguish as Manipuri misses out on classical language status

Singh criticised the state government, pointing out that incidents of arms looting have become a trend during violent outbreaks. He alleged that weapons, often looted from police stations, seem to be supplied rather than stolen, citing the Ukhrul violence as evidence of the home department's failure.

He questioned the number of weapons remaining in state police stations, given the frequent occurrences of such lootings. Singh also stated that the district authorities were aware of the potential for clashes but failed to prevent them, urging the state government to take responsibility.

Singh appealed to the Tangkhul community in the district to restore peace and harmony. It is noteworthy that on October 2, a mob stormed a police station in Ukhrul town and looted arms during a clash between the Hungpung and Hunphun villagers.