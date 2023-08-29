Claiming the BJP-led state government diluted and demeaned the democratic set-up of India, the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) hoisted a black flag at Congress Bhawan on August 29 after much awaited one-day 4th session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly session which lasted for nearly 45 minutes.

They took this step as a mark of condemnation against the state government for convening the 4th session of the 14th Manipur Legislative Assembly by allegedly violating the rule of procedure and conduct of Business in the Manipur Legislative Assembly. The party also termed today’s session as “A dark day in the history of Parliamentary Democracy of India”.

Addressing the media in a press conference held immediately after a session, the leader of the Congress Legislature Party, Okram Ibobi Singh said that the way the house of the Manipur Legislative Assembly was convened amid this present crisis is highly unfortunate and unprecedented. It is a mockery of the democracy of India.



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He explained that the state government didn’t mention clearly whether the session was “emergency or short notice or normal”. Had today’s session been a normal monsoon seating, the governor should summon 15 days before the session. But that was not done. Congress party had moved a resolution during the business advisory committee meeting held on August 15 under Rule 105 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business. The resolution is all about in connection with maintaining peace, protecting integrity and ending ongoing crises. However, they didn’t entertain their move.

“The present government forfeited our right as they didn’t give any time to discuss which they wish. We consider that they convene the session for namesake conducting forcefully so that government may save from constitutional crisis,” he charged.

He said that in a democratic form of government, the role of the opposition party also matters for the welfare of society. With this view, Congress party as a constructive opposition party, problems and issues were raised on the floor of the house from time to time. The party feels that the assembly is the right platform to discuss the present ethnic crisis in Manipur.

He also clarified that the Congress party had demanded to discuss the crisis which is not related to matters which already under investigation or filed case in court.

It may be mentioned that the Congress Party strongly opposed today’s session and even attended the session using a play-card that reads “Save Democracy”. Because of their condemnation, the assembly that began at 11 a.m. adjourned at around 11.10 a.m. for 30 minutes.

The house resumed around 11:40 a.m.,however, speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, Thokchom Satyabrata Singh adjourned the session sine dine at around 11:42 a.m. Speaker that such disruption can’t continue the session.