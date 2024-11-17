Manipur Congress MP A. Bimol Akoijam has strongly condemned the alleged brutal killings of women and children in Jiribam, where an eight-month-old infant and a two-and-a-half-year-old child were reportedly murdered after being taken hostage in Jiribam.

"I strongly condemn the reported brutal killing of women and children, including an eight-month-old infant and a two-and-a-half-year-old child, after having taken them hostage. No violence can be justified, regardless of the grievances—perceived or real—or playing victims in the name of religion or any social category," Akoijam said.

The MP expressed grave concern over the worsening crisis in Manipur, attributing it to divisive identity politics and alleged external conspiracies. "It is especially inviting unjust war, not peace, when these misguided and/or inimical forces choose to destroy a historically evolved multi-cultural, diverse, and geopolitical entity like Manipur in the name of exclusivist and sectarian identity politics," he said.

Akoijam did not spare criticism for the state and central governments, accusing them of failing to protect innocent lives. "The hands of those who run the present Government of India and their local satraps who run the Government of Manipur are stained with the blood of innocent citizens, irrespective of community, caste, creed, or religion," he said.

Condemning attacks on opposition legislators who have been actively working to fulfill their democratic responsibilities, Akoijam termed such actions "unacceptable."

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