MP Dr Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has criticised the state government for jeopardising the future of students at Dhanamanjuri University (DMU) due to the absence of regular staff.

Speaking to the media, Dr Bimol highlighted that DMU, once a premier college in northeast India, has seen a decline in standards since its upgrade to university status in 2017.

He noted that the 3rd-semester exams for MA and MSc, which were supposed to be held in December last year, have not yet been conducted.

Similarly, the fourth-semester exams for undergraduate courses are still pending, and the results for the 3rd-semester undergraduates have not been declared. Dr Bimol expressed concern about the delay in academic schedules, questioning how the future of students would be secured under such conditions.



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He pointed out that while the CUET exam for postgraduate courses is over, DMU has yet to conduct the 6th-semester exams, affecting students' prospects of pursuing a master's degree.

Dr Bimol also criticised the government's inability to manage a university, questioning its capability to govern the state.

He claimed that the government had destroyed the norms of running a full-fledged university and emphasised the importance of safeguarding the autonomy of DMU for the future of Manipur and its students. He urged the public to support and protect the university.

It is worth mentioning that DMU students have been on a hunger strike, demanding the appointment of regular staff for key positions, including the vice-chancellor, registrar, and controller of examinations. The protesting students were detained by the police last night and released today.