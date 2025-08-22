Manipur Congress observes 9th death anniversary of former CM Rishang Keishing

The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) today observed the 9th death anniversary of former Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Rishang Keishing at Congress Bhavan on BT Road, Imphal.

The ceremony included a floral tribute to the veteran leader and saw participation from several senior Congress figures, including former Chief Minister and CLP leader Okram Ibobi, MPCC President Keisham Meghachandra, Congress Working Committee member Gaikhangam, former MP Th. Meinya Singh, and other key party members.



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During the event, CLP leader Okram Ibobi recalled Keishing’s significant contributions to Manipur, emphasizing his efforts in safeguarding the state’s territorial integrity. “Rishang Keishing was a distinguished figure in Manipur’s political landscape.



He was the first MP elected from Manipur to the Lok Sabha and later served two terms in the Rajya Sabha, becoming the state’s longest-serving MP. He also served as Chief Minister, leaving behind a legacy of dedicated public service and protection of Manipur’s integrity,” Ibobi said.

Urging future generations to uphold Keishing’s ideals, Ibobi stressed the importance of unity and integrity in the state, calling for continued adherence to the principles and ideology of the late leader.