Manipur launches “CMIS employee corner” app, DMIS website for digital governance

Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on Friday launched the “CMIS Employee Corner” web and mobile application along with the official website of the Directorate of Management Information System (DMIS) at Raj Bhawan, Imphal.

The event marked a major step towards strengthening digital governance and improving employee services in the state.

The CMIS Employee Corner, accessible at https://employee.man.nic.in and available as a mobile app, will enable State Government employees to securely access pay slips, annual salary statements, service history, and other personal records online through the Central Management Information System.



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Meanwhile, the new DMIS website https://dmis.mn.gov.in will function as a comprehensive portal to disseminate information on the Directorate’s activities, services, and resources, serving as a key platform for digital governance initiatives.

Speaking at the launch, Governor Bhalla highlighted that the initiative would ease administrative processes, enhance transparency, and empower government employees with convenient access to their service details anytime and anywhere.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Vivek Kumar Dewangan, IAS, Director (MIS) Dr. Sonia Oinam, MCS, State Informatics Officer N. Binod Singh of NIC, Manipur, along with officers from the Directorate, NIC, and Raj Bhawan.

Officials noted that the initiative is expected to reduce paperwork, streamline workflows, and contribute significantly to Manipur’s broader digital governance framework.