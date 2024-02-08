Alleging that the BJP government had spoiled the career of lakhs of youth through the Agnipath Scheme, the Congress Party launched the ‘Jay Jawan’ campaign to ensure justice for all those victims.

In a press conference held at Congress Bhawan today, the national spokesperson of All India Congress Committee, Dr Shama Mohamad briefed about the recently launched “Jay Jawan: Anyay Ke Virudh Nyay Ka Yudh” campaign by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on January 31, 2024.

Shama alleged that through the Agnipath Scheme, the Modi government had shattered the dreams of 5.1 lakh who were accepted into the armed forces by giving gruelling mental and physical tests under regular recruitment. The Indian National Congress will ensure justice for youth through the nationwide campaign Jay Jawan.



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The campaign will organised in three phases starting from January 31 to March 20 with two main demands. They are to return the jobs that were allegedly snatched away from the 1.5 lakh young men and women when the Agnipath Scheme was introduced between 2019 to 2022, and to reinstate the previous recruitment system for the armed forces, she added.

She informed that the first phase of the campaign will focus on reaching out to people of at least 30 lakh families between February 1 to February 28. Nyay Patra will be distributed by the workers of the Indian National Congress to defend families and to request the youth preparing for any recruitment to join and support the movement.

In the second phase, create awareness about the campaign as much as possible between March 5 to March 10. The third phase is to carry out Padayatra up to 50 kilometres in all the districts from March 17 to March 30, she added.

She also said that the campaign will expose how the Agnipath Campaign has crushed the aspirations of many youths.