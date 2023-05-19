While condemning the central leader of India, Narendra Modi, for not expressing a single word in the present crisis, Congress leaders assured to extend support and cooperation in the restoration of peace and tranquillity in the state.

Addressing the media in a press conference held at Congress Bhawan, former union minister, Mukul Wasnik said that central leaders not paying attention to present "ethnic conflict" is unfortunate. Earlier central leaders used to visit Manipur even for small things. However, after the onset of communal tension on May 3 not a single leader of the central government is concerned about landing in Manipur.

He recalled the series of unwanted incidents that occurred from May 3 the loss of many life, and property, and the burn down of many religious places like temples and churches and commented that such "ethnic violence" took place in Manipur was never happened in any part of independent India. But unfortunately, central leaders didn't pay heed to date.

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He also condemned the state government for not taking up appropriate action to end the conflict. Despite the government had the announcement of providing compensation to affected victims, they didn't pay a single penny to them so far, he alleged.

Concerning the pathetic situation of Manipur, he appealed to the state government and central government to put in extra-ordinary effort and action should be taken on war footing to bring peace and stability at the earliest.

He ensured that the Congress party will extend cooperation and support to bring normalcy to the state. To take stock of the situation a team from the All India Congress Committee has come to Imphal. They had discussed the present crisis with the governor of Manipur on May 17.

The press conference was also attended by many senior leaders.