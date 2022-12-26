Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) strongly opposed chief minister N Biren Singh’s statement which read that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was responsible for dividing Manipur into strata of Hills and plains due to his vested interest to become prime minister of India.

The Congress Committee countered BJP by saying that the party hasn’t done anything remarkable other than completing some projects already started by the Congress party.

Addressing the media the MPCC president Hareshwar Goswami said that Jawaharlal Nehru was regarded as one of the architects of modern India and became prime minister on August 15, 1947.

“But Manipur merged into Indian Union on September 15, 1949,” he said.

“It seems chief minister Singh is facing difficulties to point out mistakes during the Congress regime in Manipur. This has resulted in pointing fingers at national leaders of the party,” he claimed.

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He also condemned the allegation made by Singh in connection to the procurement of defence goods and equipment from foreign countries during the Congress regime.

Various technological interventions were made during the Congress regime. India became 6th nuclear power in the year 1974, ISRO was set up in 1969, the first Indian Satellite Aryabhata was launched in 1975, and the first mission to the moon Chandrayaan-I was launched successfully in 2008 etc, he informed.

During the BJP regime, North East India has almost become a captive market of Chinese goods ranging from garments to grains including garlic and onions, Goswami stated.

“They are not able to produce anything during their rule but still talking about the export of missiles as if they can develop it. This could be the biggest joke of the century,” Goswami said.

The BJP government didn’t take up any developmental work at border areas even after making various promises. Ministry of Civil Aviation had agreed to sanction a sum of Rs 2.5 crore for Air Dispensary Helicopter Service exclusively for hill areas. But it didn’t turn into reality to date, he stated.

“Even numerous scandals under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana were also disclosed recently by MPCC. But the state government didn’t take up any action to date”, he added.

Mentioning Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) he said that BJP’s concern is to disintegrate India and establish Hindu Rastra or Hindutva.

For unity and integrity of India, the Congress government signed as many as five accords whereas BJP is unable to sign a single accord to date, he alleged.