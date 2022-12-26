The All Manipur Health Services Doctors Association (AMHSDA) has called for a 2-day closure of OPD services starting December 27, followed by indefinite closure over various demands pertaining to scale promotion, extension of superannuation of age to 65 years.

The decision to close health services, including OPDs, was made following a joint meeting of AMHSDA executives, CMOs, and their doctors and nurses in Bishnupur and Thoubal.

According to an AMHSDA statement, they are simply demanding their basic and fundamental rights for time bound/scale promotion, superannuation age extension to 65 years, NPA fixation with effect from January 1, 2016 as per the 7th CPC, and amendment to the outdated Manipur Health Services Rules 1982.

It stated that, in response to a request from the government, they had reduced the charter of demands to only four.

However, for nearly two years, the government has ignored their demands, as alleged by the association.

It stated that MCS and MPS officers are promoted every four years, whereas MHS doctors are not promoted even after serving for three decades.

Also read : Manipur doctors take mass leave; calls for total closure of OPDs, Emergency services



