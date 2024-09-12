The Committee on Tribal Unity, Sadar Hills Kangpokpi, has strongly condemned the attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel stationed at Laimatong Thangbuh. The attack, reportedly carried out on September 8 between 5 and 6 pm, was described by the committee as a "well-choreographed" and "strategic" assault.

In a statement, the committee criticized what it sees as separatist ideologies within the Meitei community, highlighting a pattern of hostility against India’s armed forces. It cited the promotion of the concept of an independent kingdom, referred to as ‘Kangleipak’, and the ideology of ‘Sana-Mahi’ as signs of growing secessionist tendencies.

Contrastingly, the committee praised the Kuki-Zo community’s contributions to nation-building, including their historical resistance against the British between 1917-1919 and their sacrifices alongside Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose during the freedom struggle.

The Committee on Tribal Unity urged the Union Home Ministry to investigate the circumstances leading to this conflict, emphasizing the need for a separate administration for the minority Kuki-Zo community in light of national security concerns.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Police have filed a suo motu case against valley-based armed miscreants who attacked a the CRPF camp on September 8.

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