The United Naga Council (UNC) has issued a 15-day ultimatum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding action on the contentious issue of seven new districts created in Manipur. The move follows years of unrest and unresolved grievances stemming from the 2016 administrative changes made by the previous state government.

The UNC alleges that the creation of these districts was done arbitrarily, without proper consultation with stakeholders, including Naga bodies. This decision, according to the council, violated multiple memoranda and assurances from the Indian government that no changes would be made without thorough stakeholder engagement.

Protests and economic blockades ensued, leading to ten rounds of Tripartite Talks involving the Government of Manipur, the UNC, and the central government. Despite promises, no concrete resolution has been reached. The UNC’s recent actions include multiple communications to the Ministry of Home Affairs, with no response received.

The council’s latest move, resolved in their Presidential Council meetings, threatens intense agitation if their demands are not met within the 15-day period. They seek the rollback of the seven districts to restore the previous administrative structure, aiming to uphold agreements and foster peace.

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