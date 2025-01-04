The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) has officially ended the indefinite economic blockade along National Highway NH-2 and the extended 24-hour total shutdown in Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi.



The withdrawal follows an agreement with authorities ensuring the deployment of the 112 CRPF Battalion, stationed in Kangpokpi, to the Bungpi fringe areas, specifically the Saibol region in Lhungtin sub-division. The blockade and shutdown will be officially lifted at 2:00 am on January 5.



This development provides temporary relief after weeks of unrest led by the Kuki-Zo community, which has been demanding stronger measures to safeguard their rights and territory. CoTU expressed gratitude to the authorities for addressing their demand to deploy the 112 CRPF Battalion in Kuki-Zo-dominated areas.



However, CoTU has warned of escalating their agitation if the remaining Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) units stationed in these areas are not withdrawn within 48 hours. The Committee’s strong stance underscores the fragile nature of peace in the region.



Earlier, as part of the ongoing shutdown, hundreds of Kuki-Zo women mobilized across Sadar Hills, enforcing protests at strategic locations along NH-2. Demonstrators assembled at key points, including Gamgiphai, Saparmeina, Keithelmanbi, Kangpokpi District Headquarters, and Changoubung. The shutdown brought business and vehicular activities to a halt, except for limited exemptions.



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