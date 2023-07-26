Amid the ongoing crisis in the state of Manipur, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) staged a sit in protest on July 26 demanding separate administration in Manipur as talks with the Central Government kicks off in Delhi.

Protesters held placards and raised slogans to show support to United People's Front (UPF) and Kuki National Organisation (KNO) leaders who have been leading the peace process as well as talks with the Union Government.

Meanwhile, the Political Dialogue for separate administration for the Kuki-Zo people has begun between the Indian Government and KNO-UPF at New Delhi, according to sources.

“Lets all keep our Leaders in our prayers for the much anticipated separate administration for the Kuki-Zo people”, said the CoTU leaders present at the protest site.

Also read : Manipur violence: Tension prevails in Moreh after miscreants burn down houses