Manipur: COTU urges restraint, rejects communal spin on Daili village incident

The Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) has responded to the statement issued by the Naga People’s Organisation (NPO) regarding the alleged poster defacement and firecracker incident at Daili Village during the civil reception of the Ato Kilonser of the GPRN.

Describing the alleged acts as “regrettable and condemnable,” COTU emphasised that such isolated misdeeds by unidentified individuals must not be misconstrued as representative of any community, particularly the Kuki-Zo people.

While acknowledging the NPO’s concerns, COTU clarified that the Kuki-Zo community neither condones nor gains from any act disrespecting other communities’ leaders or symbols. It categorically denied any political or communal motive behind the incident.



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Highlighting that the use of firecrackers and loudspeakers during festive seasons is banned within Kuki-Zo areas, the Committee asserted that attributing the incident to their community is “baseless and unjustified.”

COTU urged the NPO and other civil society groups to refrain from communal interpretations until facts are verified, warning against unverified or orchestrated reports that may disrupt peace and fraternity among neighbouring tribes.

Reaffirming its commitment to inter-community harmony, COTU assured that it would “leave no stone unturned” to ascertain the truth and uphold peace, unity, and mutual respect among all kindred peoples.