Security forces recover arms in Kangpokpi; arrest four insurgents linked to PREPAK, PLA and KCP in separate operations

In a series of coordinated operations, security forces in Manipur have recovered a cache of arms and arrested multiple insurgents belonging to different banned outfits, including PREPAK, PLA, and KCP, across various districts of the state.

On November 1, acting on specific intelligence inputs, security forces conducted a search operation in the general area between Luwangsangol and Phaileng villages under Gamnom Sapermeina Police Station, Kangpokpi district, and recovered a sizeable haul of arms and tactical gear. The items seized include five locally made bolt-action single-barrel guns, 11 cartridges, two Baofeng wireless sets, three pairs each of combat shoes and sneakers, two military belts, and several combat jackets and apparel.

On the same day, security forces apprehended an active PREPAK cadre, identified as Pebam Nikesh alias Nanao alias Mitlang alias Poirei (28), from his residence at Kwakeithel Mayai Koibi Ningthoujam Leikai under Lamphel Police Station, Imphal West district. From his possession, one mobile phone with two SIM cards and identification documents, including a PAN card and Aadhaar card, were seized.



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Earlier, on October 31, two active RPF/PLA cadres and a juvenile were arrested from separate locations. Those apprehended have been identified as Wangkhem Reeshav Singh alias Bihari (22) of Changangei Awang Leikai, arrested from Minuthong under Imphal Police Station, Imphal West, and Poireisana Yumnam alias Poirei (24) of Top Awang Leikai, arrested from his residence under Porompat Police Station, Imphal East.

Security forces recovered three mobile phones and one Aadhaar card from their possession.

In another operation linked to an earlier explosion case at Lamdeng Khunou under Lamsang Police Station, Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of KCP (Ibungo Ngangom), identified as Ronaldo Maibam (25) of Hiyanglam Awang Leikai, Kakching district, on October 31. A red Hyundai Santro car was seized from his possession.

Officials said the recent operations are part of the state’s intensified crackdown on insurgent groups and criminal activities. Investigations are underway to establish possible linkages among the arrested individuals and their networks.