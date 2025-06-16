The Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, convened a critical COVID-19 review meeting today at the Conference Hall, Raj Bhavan. The session was attended by the Chief Secretary, senior medical officials from the State Health Department, and other concerned authorities.



This meeting was held in response to recent directives from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India, urging enhanced preparedness due to concerns about a possible resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

During the meeting, officials presented an overview of the state's preparedness to the Governor. Discussions included diagnostics, protective equipment, oxygen supply, ICU and isolation wards, essential drugs, and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme–Integrated Health Information Platform (IDSP–IHIP) portal. The officials highlighted the state's current capabilities and readiness to manage an increased number of cases if necessary.

Key challenges, such as testing capacity, medical supplies, and hospital readiness, were addressed during the session. The meeting underscored the importance of ensuring sufficient medical resources are available to effectively respond to any surge in COVID-19 cases. The authorities recognised the need for continuous monitoring and enhancement of testing facilities across the state.



Also Read: Manipur: Air India ends decades-long service at Imphal Airport

Governor Bhalla emphasised the significance of proactive measures and maintaining adequate medical infrastructure. He advised that the state must continue to bolster its healthcare preparedness to remain equipped for any potential rise in COVID-19 cases. The Governor stressed the importance of strategic planning and resource allocation to ensure readiness.

Additionally, the focus on community awareness was highlighted as a crucial element in managing the COVID-19 situation. The meeting discussed strategies to enhance public awareness about the importance of following preventive measures and vaccination to mitigate the spread of the virus.

The authorities concluded that maintaining vigilance and readiness is essential in safeguarding the health and safety of the citizens of Manipur. The meeting underscored a collective effort involving government agencies, healthcare professionals, and the public to navigate the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic effectively.