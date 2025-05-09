A joint meeting of the State Advisory Committee (SAC), State Appropriate Authority (SAA), and State PC-PNDT Cell was convened at the Office Chamber of the Director of Family Welfare Services, Manipur, under the chairmanship of Dr. N. Hemantakumar Singh, Director of Family Welfare Services.

The meeting focused on the effective implementation of the Preconception and Prenatal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Determination) Act, a key legislation aimed at preventing gender-biased sex selection and safeguarding the girl child.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr. Hemantakumar emphasised the critical role of ultrasound machines in modern medicine, calling for adequate allocation of equipment and skilled personnel.

“Ultrasound provides real-time, non-invasive imaging, vital for monitoring fetal development and other diagnostics. However, ethical conduct by operators is paramount to prevent misuse,” he said.



Also Read: Manipur Congress stages Tiranga Yatra in support of armed forces amid Operation Sindoor

Dr. Sujata Huidrom, State Nodal Officer for PC & PNDT, presented a comprehensive report highlighting awareness programs, workshops, and monitoring efforts across districts.

She noted that inspections had been carried out at various clinics in Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Chandel, Senapati, and Churachandpur, ensuring all centers are registered and compliant with the Act.

Tenshubam Sangeeta, MCS, Joint Director (IPR) and SAC member, informed that District Information Offices have actively disseminated awareness through press and social media to educate the public about the Act and gender discrimination issues.

The PC-PNDT Act is a legislative tool to penalize illegal sex determination practices and promote gender equity.

The meeting reaffirmed the state’s commitment to strict enforcement and community awareness to protect the rights of the girl child.