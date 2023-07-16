While condemning the European parliament for raising the issue of Manipur crisis during one of their sessions, Manipur legislator Rajkumar Imo Singh slammed the former for unnecessarily interfering into the internal matters of India.

Imo Singh in a press note released on July 16 stated, “India is the largest democracy in the world and no country has any right to interfere in the internal affairs of the country. Government of India has officially stated clearly that the present conflict in Manipur is purely an internal affair, and their interference is unacceptable and shows a colonial mindset. European Parliament is well advised to stick to their internal matters. I would like to state that, they can perhaps use their time to solve the European problems of Russia Ukraine war or the recent riots in France”.

The BJP legislator urged Europe to instead pray for peace and normalcy in the region instead of taking matters and issues without understanding the actual facts.

“It is so unfortunate that the meeting discussed about the religious nature of the conflict which is totally wrong and unacceptable on their part, it is more of an ethnic conflict because of the involvement of two ethnic groups in the State. In fact the second phase is more of a conflict between Illegal Armed Groups and Foreign Militia who are waging war against the State and Central Security Forces. Those discussing should be aware of the facts that there is no religious extremism in the State, with full freedom to express one's religious freedom as mandated in the Indian constitution”, added the official statement made by Imo Singh.

Clearing out the fact that conflict raging in Manipur has no religion angle, Singh added that Christians as well as Muslims amongst the Meitei community have faced the brunt of the violence that broke out on May 3, 2023 and several religious structures in both communities have been destroyed during the conflict.

Claiming the whole internal security and intelligence of the state and the country at risk, Imo Singh further mentioned that the European nations is not well versed with the laws of the country and the prevailing issues of the state of Manipur. Hence, Singh questions the European parliament and hope to receive an answer as to how and where the arms and ammunition are coming from, who are supplying these to the illegal armed forces and the foreign militia, and how are these ammunition getting replenished over the last few months fighting security forces?

Also read : Manipur: Agricultural sector severely affected as state estimates loss of 1543.23 metric tonnes of rice due to violence