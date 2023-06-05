President of Zeliangrong Union (Assam-Manipur-Nagaland), Azang Rongmei on June 5 said that communal harmony and peaceful co-existence can be restored through collective efforts of all sections of the society residing in the state of Manipur.

In an exclusive interview with DIPR on the prevailing situation in the state, Rongmei stated, “Since time immemorial, people of all ethnic communities reside together as brothers and sisters with love and care for one another in Manipur. Due to some misunderstandings, ethnic clashes erupted from the evening of May 3, 2023, between the Meitei and Kuki communities. During this unrest, many lives were lost and injured, many public and private properties were destroyed and the normal lives of all the people were highly affected.”

“On behalf of the Zeliangrong people, I ardently appeal to all to restore peace, and may we continue to reside as one close-knit family with an essence of love and oneness like before,” he continued.

The Zeliangrong Union president also informed that a memorandum has already been submitted to Union Home Minister, Amit Shah for restoration of peace in the state and to bring amicable solutions at the earliest.

“Our sincere appeal to the people of Meitei and Kuki communities is to forgive and forget so that we may continue living together like before as one. Clashes between communities will not bring any form of development in the society, rather it will be a loss for both sides. So, let us all resolve for peaceful coexistence,” he added.

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