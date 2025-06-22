Manipur Congress President Meghachandra slams BJP for governance failures

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee President Keisham Meghachandra Singh lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its failure to address the mounting crises in Manipur, accusing the party of plunging the state into an unprecedented crisis marked by violence, economic collapse, and natural disasters. Speaking at One Day Health Check Up Camp in Imphal on Saturday, Meghachandra charged that the BJP’s failure to restore peace, rebuild trust, and ensure effective economic planning has left the people of Manipur grappling with severe hardships, from widespread displacement to a deepening financial crisis.

The Congress leader painted a grim picture of the state’s condition, pointing to the ethnic violence that has gripped Manipur since May 2023, displacing over 70,000 people and causing extensive property damage. The unrest, primarily between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, has disrupted normal life, paralyzing key economic sectors such as agriculture, tourism, and small-scale industries. Meghachandra accused the BJP-led state government of bias and inaction, alleging that it has failed to address the root causes of the conflict or provide adequate support to those affected. The imposition of President’s Rule on February 13, 2025, following the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, has done little to restore stability, he claimed, describing it as a belated and ineffective measure.

The ongoing violence has also triggered a severe financial crisis, with tax collection plummeting due to the collapse of economic activity. At the same time, the state government has been forced to increase spending on relief camps, security forces, and rehabilitation efforts, widening the fiscal deficit. Meghachandra accused the BJP-led central government of exacerbating the crisis by delaying or withholding critical financial assistance, including disaster relief funds. He claimed that several central schemes and allocations have been stalled, with the Centre citing concerns over law and order or alleged misuse of funds. This withholding of support, he argued, has left Manipur struggling to meet its basic needs, punishing the state’s people for the BJP’s failures.

Compounding the state’s woes, recent floods have caused widespread devastation, damaging roads, bridges, crops, and homes, and affecting over 165,000 people. Meghachandra attributed the disaster to gross negligence by the state’s Water Resources Department, specifically highlighting three major failures: poor maintenance of the Dolaithabi Dam, the untimely opening of the Ithai Barrage, and a massive scam in the Flood Management and Border Areas Programme. He alleged that an organized loot of Rs 460 crores meant for flood management projects has left Manipur’s infrastructure vulnerable, demanding a transparent investigation into the misappropriation of funds. The floods, he said, are a stark example of the BJP’s mismanagement, turning natural challenges into man-made disasters.

The Congress leader also pointed to the absence of private investment in Manipur, attributing it to the state’s instability and the BJP’s inability to restore investor confidence. With no new industries or large-scale infrastructure projects taking off, unemployment and poverty have surged, further deepening the economic crisis.

Meghachandra criticized the BJP for prioritizing electoral strategies and vote-bank politics over the state’s welfare, questioning why the party has not intervened decisively to resolve Manipur’s issues. He accused the central government of distancing itself from the state government’s failures, even after the imposition of President’s Rule, which he described as a political maneuver to deflect blame rather than address the crisis.

Meghachandra raised concerns about the BJP’s handling of Manipur’s geopolitical challenges, particularly along the state’s 398 km porous border with Myanmar. The Free Movement Regime and alleged demographic shifts, he said, have fueled tensions and complicated the ongoing conflict, with the BJP failing to address these sensitive issues effectively.

Calling for urgent action, Meghachandra urged the central government to release delayed funds, initiate transparent investigations into alleged scams, and prioritize rehabilitation for displaced families living in miserable conditions in relief camps. He also highlights the urgency of restoring peace and rebuilding the state.