Women vendors and shop owners of Khwairamband Market and its adjoining shop jointly staged a one-day protest cum meeting at the premises of the market showing condemnation of the present crisis in the state on June 8.

The protest cum meeting has taken as many as five resolutions unanimously as a way forward to restore peace in Manipur.

The resolution contains the formation of the Joint Committee for Peace Khwairamband Keithel Imphal, submission of a memorandum to the United Nations Organization and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to undergo various forms of agitation by the womenfolk of various ethnic communities that have been settling together since time immemorial until violence stop, to pressurise MP and MLAs to go Delhi and convince higher authority for the protection of the integrity of Manipur, withdraw Assam Rifles from Manipur and implement National Registrar Citizens.

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In the memorandum to be submitted to United Nations Organization and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they demanded not to accept the demand of separate administration in Manipur, uproot Narco-terrorist from Manipur, lift the internet ban, punish protestors banning national highway 2, withdraw the Suspension of Operation and stop combing operation.

One of the women vendors of Ima Market who had attended today's protest cum meeting, K Dhaneshwari said that various resolutions were taken in today's meeting and a joint committee for Khwairamband Keithel and its adjoining areas shops was also formed to undergo the movement under one forum.

She further said that not restoring peace even after the visit of the Home minister is very unfortunate. If the present crisis is not solved with a long-term solution at the earliest, women folk will launch various intensive forms of agitation which may even turn out to be a third women's war.