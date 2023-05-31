Ministry of Health, under the direction of Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, has deployed several teams of doctors to Manipur with immediate effect.

Six teams of doctors, with four doctors each specialising in surgery, psychiatry, medicine, obs and gynaecology, pediatric, urology and emergency care will support the state to provide health facilities, that have been adversely impacted due to the ongoing strife in the State.

The teams consist of doctors from AIIMS Kalyani, AIIMS Guwahati and NEIGRIMS Shillong.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit assures to address the present crisis within 10 days to CSOs yet has not mentioned the revocation of SoO.

Also Read: Manipur violence: Amit Shah assures to address present crisis within 10 days

Union Home Minister held meeting with all the civil voluntary organisations, students organisations and women's organisations.

The meeting was first held in Imphal in two different places on May 30.

Meeting with CSOs and student leaders was held in CM's secretariat and women's leader organisations were held at Raj Bhawan. Amongst women leaders, an association for women's market representatives was also attended.

In the meeting most of the organisations had put the demand for the restoration of peace at the earliest, abrogation of Suspension of Operation, lifting banning of national Highway 2 and protection of the integrity of Manipur. They also submitted a memorandum to the Home Minister.

