Union Home Minister Amit assures to address the present crisis within 10 days to CSOs yet has not mentioned the revocation of SoO.

Union Home Minister held meeting with all the civil voluntary organisations, students organisations and women's organisations.

The meeting was first held in Imphal in two different places on May 30.

Meeting with CSOs and student leaders was held in CM's secretariat and women's leader organisations were held at Raj Bhawan. Amongst women leaders, an association for women's market representatives was also attended.

In the meeting most of the organisations had put the demand for the restoration of peace at the earliest, abrogation of Suspension of Operation, lifting banning of national Highway 2 and protection of the integrity of Manipur. They also submitted a memorandum to the Home Minister.

Also Read: Manipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaches Moreh, visits houses burnt down during conflict

Secretary of Khwairamband Nupi Keithel Sinfam amadi Saktam Kanba Lup, Thingujam Rani told to media after meeting with Amit Shah that they had briefed the present crisis about arson carried out by Suspension of Operation(SoO) Kuki militants and urged to abrogate SoO agreement, implementation of National Register Citizen (NRC), price rise issue and enlist Meitei or Meetei in Scheduled Tribe category. Beyond this, they also shared about central forces allegedly supporting SoO.

She further said that in response to their demand, the union minister assured to protect the unity and integrity of Manipur, address price rise within 2 days, and essential commodities will be imported within two days.

The minister also said that it will take time to stop arson immediately but also informed that he will come back to Manipur after 10 days. He assured to address the crisis as soon as possible. People should extend their support in peace and tranquillity. However the government will also put their best effort in the restoration of peace, she added.

She also told that the union minister advised not to feel apprehension about the demand for a separate administration as it will not be possible to give this demand.

One of the apex bodies of the called based organisation called the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a joint organisation of Naga and Muslims called Forum for Restoration of Peace, Committee on Peaceful Co-existence Manipur, AMUCO.

Spokesperson of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), Khuraijam Athouba told to media after meeting union Home Minister Amit Shah that the minister has assured them that the territorial and administrative integrity of Manipur will not be compromised or negotiated in any way.

"Shah also categorically stated that alternative arrangement or the kind of separate administration demanded by 10 Kuki legislators is not going to happen," Athouba said.

Regarding the demand from various quarters for revocation of SoO with Kuki militants, Athouba said that Amit Shah fails to give an immediate decision during the meeting.

However, he assured that all those militants whether under SoO or not attacking Meitei villages will be controlled and dealt with in a quick manner, Athouba said.

Informing that Shah told had assured them of conducting a security meeting to assess the situation and give orders to central and state forces for taking up appropriate actions to restrain and control attacks by Kuki militants, Athouba said that COCOMI also told the Union Minister that the first step to initiate dialogue is to restrain all sorts of militant attacks.

Athouba also said that CSOs also show their willingness to have a joint dialogue with all communities and stakeholders on board. However, the firing and violence have to stop first, he added.

After his meeting with CSOs of various communities, women organisations, Amit Shah left for the Churachandpur district. Later in the evening, he conducted all political party meetings, GOC meeting followed by a meeting with BJP legislator.