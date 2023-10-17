Critically acclaimed filmmaker from Manipur, Dr Meena Longjam’s documentary “Andro Dreams,” which portrays the journey of an all-girls football club from Andro, a remote area in Imphal East district, has won the “Best Documentary “award at the 8th edition of the Jagran Film Festival in Mumbai.

Dr Meena, a PhD holder in mass communication, received the prestigious award at a ceremony held in Mumbai on Sunday. Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS), Secretary Sunzu Bachaspatimayum congratulated Meena Longjam and her entire crew on their achievement.

“Andro Dreams” is the love story of Laibi, an elderly woman with a spirited soul, and her three-decade old all girls' football club battling economic challenges, patriarchal system and orthodoxy in Andro, an ancient village of northeast India. Two other Manipuri film makers - Mayanglambam Romi Meitei and Saikhom Ratan - will also receive awards at the 69th National Film Awards ceremony.

In her career, Meena has won numerous awards, including a 2015 win for the documentary film “Auto driver,” which portrayed the struggles of Imphal’s first female auto rickshaw driver. Her films are focused on women empowerment.

“Andro Dreams” is about the struggles of Laibi, who runs a football club - Andro Mahila Mandal Association Football Club (AMMA-FC), and her young football player Nirmala. Despite the lack of funding and proper equipment, this football club has produced many national and international football champions. “Andro Dreams is currently showcased at domestic and international film festivals.

Meena Longjam is currently an Assistant Professor at the Manipur University of Culture, heading the Department of Culture Studies. She writes on women’s issues, the impact of social media, folktales, and proverbs of the Meitei people of the plains and her work has been published in international academic journals, newspapers, comics and books.

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