The District Administration of East Imphal district issued a notice on June 14 mentioning about the curtailment of curfew hours from previously issued 5 am to 6 pm to 5 am to 9 am respectively.

In an order released by the District Magistrate of East Imphal district mentions, “The curfew relaxation period from 5 AM to 6 PM on 14th June, 2023 vide this Office Order of even no. dated 13th June, 2023 is hereby shortened from 5 AM to 9 AM. The period of curfew relaxation for 14th June, 2023 shall now be from 5 Am to 9 AM”.

People engaged in essential services have been exempted from the rule. “All persons belonging to essential services such as the Health, PHED, Municipal Officials/Staffs, Media personnel and functioning of Courts shall be exempted from further imposition of curfew after the expiry of the said period of relaxation.

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