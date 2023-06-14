In a fresh incident of violence in Manipur, 9 people have been reported killed while 9 injured after miscreants opened fire and carried out arson attacks in Khamenlok village under Kangpokpi district on June 13.

According to reports, miscreants burned down several houses in Khamenlok village, and several people were injured in Gobajang, Tamenglong district.

The situation in the violent northeastern state remains tense, as security personnel continue to patrol in high-risk areas in order to prevent a breakdown in law and order.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, fire arms and 63 ammunitions have been recovered from Tengnoupal and Imphal-East districts.

According to Manipur's security advisor, Kuldiep Singh, a total of 1040 arms, 13,601 ammunitions, and 230 different types of bombs have been recovered so far.

Meanwhile, the District Administration of East Imphal district issued a notice on June 14 mentioning about the curtailment of curfew hours from previously issued 5 am to 6 pm to 5 am to 9 am respectively.

Also read : Manipur Violence: 1040 arms, 13601 ammunition, 230 bombs recovered till date