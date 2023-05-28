The District Administration of West and East Imphal districts have issued a notice on May 28 mentioning about the curtailment of curfew hours from previously issued 5 am to 4 pm to 5 am to 11.30 am respectively.

In a notice mentioning about the relaxation of curfew hours by the District Magistrate of Imphal East read as, “The curfew relaxation hours from 5 am to 4 pm on 28th May, 2023 issued vide this Office order of even No. dated 27th May, 2023 is hereby shortened from 5 am to 11:30 am in view to prevent any untoward law and order issue in Imphal East district”.

People engaged in essential services have been exempted from the rule. “All persons belonging to essential services such as the Health, PHED, Municipal Officials/Staffs, Media personnel and functioning of Courts shall be exempted from further imposition of curfew after the expiry of the said period of relaxation. Further, candidates along with guardians with valid admit cards for UPSC CSE Prelims, 2023 examination and examination functionaries are also exempted from the curfew” added the notice.

District Magistrate, Imphal East issues notice on curfew relaxation

The official order mentioning about the relaxation of curfew hours for West Imphal district read as, “Whereas, the Office of the undersigned had issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 for restriction of the movement of any person(s) outside their respective residences from 19:00 hours of 3rd May, 2023 until further order”.

“Now, in supersession of all earlier order issued in this regard, the curfew relaxation period for 28th May, 2023 (Sunday) is hereby curtailed up to 11:30 am of 28th May 2023 (Sunday)”, read the notice further.

Meanwhile, situation continues to remain tense in Manipur with isolated incidents of violence and arson in few pockets of the state.

District Magistrate, Imphal West issues notice on curfew relaxation

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