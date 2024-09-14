Authorities in Imphal East District have reinstated a total curfew due to evolving security concerns. This comes after a previous order issued on September 13, 2024, under Civil Miscellaneous Case No. 5 of 2024, which granted a temporary relaxation of the curfew imposed under Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023. The relaxation had allowed residents some reprieve between 5:00 am and 4:00 pm on September 14.

However, prevailing law and order concerns prompted officials to rescind the relaxation order earlier than expected. Effective immediately from 2:00 pm on September 14, a full curfew is now in force across the district until further notice.

Despite the stringent restrictions, certain essential services are exempt from the curfew. Personnel involved in healthcare, water supply (PHED), municipal services, power management (MSPCL/MSPDCL), as well as petrol pump operations, are permitted to move freely. Additionally, court officials, air passengers, and media personnel are allowed to travel during this period. The authorities urge the public to adhere to the curfew regulations to ensure safety and order in the district.

Also read: Manipur: Curfew relaxed in Imphal East and West on Saturday from 5 am to 4 pm