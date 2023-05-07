Amid the ongoing violence over the past few days, the curfew was relaxed in Manipur's Jiribam district from 1 PM to 3 PM on May 7, said an official notification.

''In view of improved law and order in Jiribam district, prohibitory orders imposed since 3rd May 2023 under Sub Section 2 of Section 144 of the Cr.P.C. is hereby relaxed today, the. 7th May, 2023 from 1.00 pm to 3.00 pm. under Sub Section 5 of Section 144 of the Cr. P.C,'' the notification added.

It further said that subsequent relaxations shall be reviewed and notified based on an assessment of the prevailing law and order situation

The notification also requested the Superintendent of Police, Jiribam to cause an announcement of the information relating to curfew relaxation.

Following the clashes in Manipur for several days, a curfew was imposed in several districts of the state in a bid to avoid any untoward incident. However, in the violence, public properties were destroyed.

Besides Jiribam, there was also some relief in Churachandpur as curfew timings were relaxed on May 7 from 7 AM to 10 AM.

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