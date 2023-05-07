The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on May 7 appointed Vineet Joshi, Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education as the new Chief Secretary in Manipur.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the repatriation of Vineet Joshi, Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education to his parent cadre on the request of the Government of Manipur,” an official letter from ACC read.

Joshi is a 1992 Manipur cadre IAS officer, replaced Dr Rajesh Kumar as the new Chief Secretary.

In February last year, Joshi, Additional Secretary, the Department of Higher Education, was appointed as the new chairman of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The development comes amid the clashes in Manipur for several days over a high court order asking the Manipur government to consider including the former in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

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