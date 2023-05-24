With reports of arson and fresh violence witnessed in the Bishnupur district of Manipur, the Bishnupur district administration has announced to withdraw the relaxation of the curfew from 5 AM to 4 PM.

The notification reads, "The curfew relaxation period from 5:00 AM to 4:00 PM on May 24, 2023, vide this office of even number dated May 23 is hereby cancelled.

All persons belonging to essential services such as Health, PHED and transportation of food and water shall be exempted from further imposition of curfew after the expiry of the said period of relaxation."

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The order was issued by Lourembam Bikram, District Magistrate.

Further as per sources, curfew relaxation has also been cancelled in respect of Imphal East and Imphal West.

Now curfew will be in place for 24 hours without any relaxation till further orders. Essential services have been exempted.

As per reports, huge traffic zam has been observed in Imphal City due to the sudden cancellation of curfew relaxation.

Curfew was cancelled due to the eruption of tension in some places of Manipur.

On the otherhand, Malemnganba Chenglei, District Magistrate, Jiribam District, Manipur, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Sub-section 2 of Section 144 of Cr.P.C. 1973 also prohibit the movement of any person outside their respective residences from 12.30 P.M. of 24th May 2023 until further orders.



This order shall not apply to the Government agencies involved in the enforcement of law and order and other essential services.

In case of emergencies and for persons who want to take out a procession for marriage, or funeral within the scheduled area, applications may be made to the undersigned or to the Superintendent of Police, Jiribam District for permission and they shall not take out procession until the written permission is obtained from authorities.