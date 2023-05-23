The Hmar Students' Association, Manipur state committee have condemned a news report telecasted by several media outlets claiming three temples were destroyed in the ongoing tension between two communities.

In a press statement, the students' wing clarified to the general public that the data provided by VHP leader Milind Parande stating that 3 (three) big temples were destroyed in Tipaimukh media is baseless and false allegations.

"Tipaimukh is the name of a village, the name of an Assembly Constituency of Manipur and the erstwhile name of the Sub-Division of Pherzawl district. There are around 25 villages in the Tipaimukh sub-division whose residents are all tribals and 100 per cent Christians by faith. There is no single (big or small) temple in the entire Tipaimukh subdivision (now the Parbung subdivision). We also want to clarify that there is only one single Hindu temple (Shree Radha Krishna Mandir) in the entire town of Churachandpur which is still standing safe and sound," stated the release.

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Further the students' wing also strongly condemned the burning of a church and several houses on May 22 at Checkon, Imphal East.

"The Govt. should be able to prevent and have control over the such anti-social activity and recalcitrant individuals involved in mob violence as such acts could further escalate the already fragile situation and for avoiding possibilities of retaliation from the other end," mentioned the release.