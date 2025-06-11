The Manipur government has announced a relaxation of the existing curfew measures in the Imphal valley. According to officials, prohibitory orders have been lifted in three districts from 5 am to 5 pm. This decision comes following a review of the prevailing law and order situation.

Under the new directives, individuals are allowed to move outside their residences during the day, provided their activities do not disrupt public peace. From 5 pm to 5 am, however, movement remains restricted to prevent any disturbances of public tranquillity, as outlined by the District Magistrate of Imphal West. This step is crucial in ensuring that peace is maintained and any potential threats are minimised during the night hours.

The initial prohibitory order, issued on 7th June 2025, was enacted under Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, following violent protests triggered by the arrest of a leader from Arambai Tenggol by the CBI. The government deemed it necessary to enforce these measures to maintain public order in the affected districts. The decision to relax the curfew is a result of careful consideration of the current situation and aims to balance public safety with the need for normalcy.

Separate orders issued by the district magistrates of Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal and Bishnupur stated that “movement of persons outside their homes is permitted from 5am to 5pm, as long as no activities are carried out that could disrupt law and order in the area.” Prohibitory orders were clamped across five districts of Imphal valley from June 7 night after violent protests broke out following the arrest of an Arambai Tenggol leader by the CBI.



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The relaxation does not apply to gatherings. Assemblies of five or more individuals, as well as the carrying of weapons or materials that may incite violence, remain strictly prohibited. This measure aims to ensure that public safety and law and order are not compromised during this period of partial relaxation.

Certain services remain exempt from these restrictions. Government agencies involved in law enforcement, emergency services, banking, and financial institutions continue to operate without hindrance. These exemptions are crucial to maintaining essential operations and services for the public. The authorities emphasise that these services are vital for the community, especially during times of restricted movement.

The revised order will be effective until further notice, and other conditions from the earlier June 7 order remain unchanged unless specifically modified. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to determine if further adjustments are necessary to ensure the safety and security of residents in the Imphal valley. The community is urged to cooperate with the authorities to help maintain peace and order in the region.