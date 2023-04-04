Sanjita Chanu, a two-time Commonwealth Games winner from India, has been banned for four years by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after failing a drug test last year.

Sanjita tested positive for Drostanolone Metabolite, an anabolic steroid on the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) forbidden list, during in-competition testing at the National Games in Gujarat in September-October of last year.

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"Yes, she has been handed a four-year ban by NADA," he told national media.

This is a big blow for Sanjita, who will lose her silver medal at the National Games as a result of the positive test.

Sanjita was unable to be reached for comment. In the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Sanjita won gold in 48kg ahead of Mirabai Chanu. She was declared champion in the 53kg division at the 2018 Gold Coast edition.