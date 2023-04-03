Manipur Government on April 2 decided to hand over the case of Seigunlal Misao, the Class 12 student who was shot dead in Kangpokpi district last month, to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to expedite justice.

''The state government has decided to hand over the investigation of Case FIR No. 11(3)2023 of Gamnom Sapermeina Police Station to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for expeditious investigation and early disposal of the case in the public interest,'' an official statement from Manipur police said.

On March 25, around 8:30 pm, the 17-year-old Seigunlal Misao was shot dead by unidentified miscreants, including a woman, near his residence at Sharon Veng, Motbung model village.

Following the incident, a Join Action Committee (JAC) was formed which demanded the state government to book the culprits at the earliest and hand over the crime case to the national agency.

Later, the rebel group National Revolutionary Front, Manipur (NRFM) claimed responsibility for killing Misao and labelled him as a drug peddler.

JAC also hold a protest in Kangpokpi seeking justice for the slain teenager and also condemned the NRFM's allegations.

Also read: Manipur tribal students’ union declares total shutdown on April 4 over reservation discrepancies at RIMS