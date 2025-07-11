Manipur: DC Jiribam orders removal of unauthorised structures by July 18

In a firm move to tackle the growing problem of unauthorised encroachments, the Deputy Commissioner of Jiribam, Krishna Kumar, IAS, has issued a directive for the removal of illegal structures, debris, and other encroachments from Jiribam town areas and public spaces.

The order, issued on July 11, 2025, mandates that all such unauthorised constructions be cleared by 3:00 PM on July 18, 2025.

The directive, issued under Section 3 of the Manipur Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1978, comes in response to several instances of illegal constructions in the form of house extensions, shops, and sheds — both permanent and temporary — that have caused traffic disruptions, safety concerns, and public inconvenience across the town.

The Deputy Commissioner noted that these encroachments are posing serious hazards to commuters and obstructing smooth vehicular movement, making immediate intervention necessary.



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“All concerned unauthorised encroachers and others within Jiribam District are hereby directed to remove such structures, items, and debris by the given deadline,” the order states.

The notice further warns that failure to comply will lead to strict penal action, including eviction, demolition, and removal of the structures by the District Administration, Police, and relevant line departments. The cost of removal will be borne by the encroachers themselves.

Security arrangements for the eviction drive will be overseen by the Superintendent of Police, Jiribam, while departments including Land Resources, Public Works, and Municipal Council have been instructed to coordinate and act accordingly.

The order has been widely circulated for awareness, with copies sent to top state officials, including the Governor, Chief Secretary, Home Commissioner, and various local administrative officers. It has also been directed to be uploaded on the district website and publicised through the District Information Office.

The administration has urged residents to extend full cooperation to ensure the smooth and lawful execution of the order.



