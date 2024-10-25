Manipur IPR Minister and Government Spokesperson Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh announced that Heibok Ching, located in Langthabal, Imphal West, will be designated as a Reserved Forest.

This announcement was made during a press conference held at the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) in Imphal on October 24 where he conveyed the decision of the Cabinet meeting which was held on that day itself.

The decision to classify Heibok Ching as a Reserved Forest was made during a Cabinet meeting earlier in the day on October 24.

Dr Sapam Ranjan noted that Heibok Ching was originally listed as a Revenue Village under the Manipur Gazette in 2014, and this designation will now be amended to reflect its new status as a Reserved Forest.



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Dr Sapam Ranjan stated the urgency of this initiative, stating that a comprehensive survey will be conducted in the Valley areas to assess all the mole hills and determine their suitability for categorization as reserved or protected forests.

He also highlighted the importance of Heibok Ching, citing its ecological significance, scenic beauty, and relevance to cultural and religious events. He stated, “Concrete decisions have been taken to address global warming issues, and we recognize the need to protect our valuable natural resources. The classification of Heibok Ching as a Reserved Forest will help to conserve trees and combat the ongoing deforestation in the Valley, where soil erosion is increasingly evident.”

The Minister confirmed that the government will amend the Manipur Gazette notification from December 2, 2014, to change the classification of Heibok Ching from a Revenue Village to a Reserved Forest, solidifying the commitment to environmental preservation in the region.