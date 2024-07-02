The Governor of Manipur has declared a public holiday on July 3 due to continuous heavy rains.

Incessant rains over the last few days have caused the overflow of the rivers in Manipur inundating several places in Imphal West, Imphal East, Kangpokpi, Senapati, Thoubal and Bishnupur Districts.

The government is carrying out rescue and relief works through the respective district administrations and the concerned departments.

The general public is appealed to stay indoors except in case of emergency so that the authorities can carry out the rescue & relief operations and evacuation of the stranded individuals smoothly.



Also Read: Manipur: COCOMI, United Naga Council push for NRC to curb illegal immigration

In view of the above, the Governor of Manipur is pleased to declare the 3rd of July 2024 (Wednesday) as a public holiday for all Government Offices including Public Sector Undertakings /Corporations /Autonomous Bodies/Societies under the Government of Manipur; further, in the exercise of the powers conferred by the explanation under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 (XXVI of 1881), for all Banks, Financial Institutions & LIC, etc, located in the State shall also remain closed on 3rd July 2024.

With respect to schools and colleges, a separate order dated 2nd July 2024 has already been issued by the concerned Department.

However, Departments involved in rescue & relief operations and essential services, namely, Home, Police, District Administration, Relief & Disaster Management, Power, Health & Family Welfare, PHE, Water Resources, PWD, GAD, CAF&PD, MI, Forests, LDA, etc., shall remain a working day. Moreover, Officers/ employees of all the other Departments shall also be available on phone calls for any eventuality.