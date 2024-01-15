In a recent statement, the Delhi Meitei Coordinating Committee (DMCC) has expressed its condemnation of the tragic incident where four civilians lost their lives on January 10.

The DMCC, which represents the Meitei community in the National Capital Region (NCR) of India, is known for its commitment to fostering community harmony and advocating for the welfare and interests of the Meitei people.

The victims, who went into the nearby hills to collect firewood, tragically lost their lives in a senseless act of violence by suspected Kuki militants.

They have been identified as Oinam Romen Meitei (45), Ahanthem Dara Meitei (56), Thoudam Ibomcha Meitei (53) and Thoudam Anand Meitei (27).



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"Two are from the same family - Thoudam Anand is the son of Thoudam Ibomcha. Wounds and deep cuts on the bodies of the victims are enough evidence of high torture. Ahanthem Dara Meitei was found with a bullet mark in his right temple and a broken leg," stated the Coordinating Committee in its release.

Further, the committee asserted that the killing is a sign of complete lawlessness in the hill areas where armed miscreants and more than a dozen Kuki SoO militant groups are roaming freely without any respect for law and order and the presence of central armed forces and AFSPA too.

"It has been eight months that the conflict has been played out with massive destruction of lives and property to the common people. The central government has deployed more than 60,000 paramilitary forces and has even created the much-controversial “buffer zone.” It can be mentioned that areas, where much of the gunfire exchanges happen, are in this “buffer zone” and also where AFSPA are in place. One wonders how all these killings of innocent civilians are happening right under the watch of the central armed forces," added the release.